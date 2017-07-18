QUICK LINKS:
NASCAR driver meets with kids at RSMC

July 18, 2017 06:11 PM

NASCAR roared into Rochester on Tuesday.

Watkins Glen will host NASCAR in August, but on Tuesday driver Brendan Gaughan and his engineer Ryan Isabell spoke to kids about the science of motor sports like physics, aerodynamics, and other aspects of NASCAR.

It was all part of an event at the Rochester Museum and Science Center.

Their goal is to get kids interested in racing, and hopefully inspire a new generation of engineers to help improve the sport.

"I do always like to get them to be the next engineer, the next great mind that can create something like the safer barriers, like the seat technology that keeps us safe," said Gaughan. "We use a lot of simulation now, be the guy who makes the next great version of our sport and that's what I like the kids to do, I talk about going to school."

NASCAR returns to the Glen on August 4.

