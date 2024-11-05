2024 NYS Assembly District 130

Incumbent Brian Manktelow is running against challenged James Schuler, a Democrat.

This district encompasses Webster and all of Wayne County.

Manktelow, a U.S. Army veteran from Lyons, has represented this district since 2019. Before that, he was Lyons town supervisor.

Schuler, who lives in Palmyra, has no previous political experience. He previously worked as a coordinator at the Wayne County Youth Court.

NY STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 130
BRIAN MANKTELOW (GOP) (I)
JAMES SCHULER (DEM)