2024 NYS Assembly District 133

Two candidates are vying for this seat, which has been held by Marjorie Byrnes since 2018. She is not seeking reelection.

Republican Andrea Bailey from Geneseo is currently the Livingston County clerk. She previously served on the Geneseo Town Board.

Democrat Colleen Walsh-Williams of Avon has never held elected office. She’s the regional union leader of the Rochester-Genesee Valley Area Public Employees Federation.

The district encompasses Livingston County and parts of Monroe, Ontario, Steuben, and Wyoming counties.

NY STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 133 Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded. Votes ANDREA BAILEY (GOP) COLLEEN WALSH-WILLIAMS (DEM)