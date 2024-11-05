2024 NYS Assembly District 135

This district, which represents several Monroe County towns and villages (Penfield, East Rochester, Perinton, Pittsford, and Mendon; Pittsford, Fairport, and Honeoye Falls), has been led by Democrat Jen Lunsford since 2020.

Republican challenger Kimberly DeRosa has never held elected office. She worked in human resources in the private sector until leaving during the pandemic to homeschool her son.

NY STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 135 Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded. Votes JEN LUNSFORD (DEM) (I) KIMBERLY DEROSA (GOP)