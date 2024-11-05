2024 NYS Assembly District 136

This district has been represented by Democrat Sarah Clark since 2020. Clark, of Rochester, worked for two decade in the U.S. Senate under Hillary Clinton and Kirsten Gillibrand as deputy state director and regional director.

She’s being challenged by Republican Orlando Rivera, a Realtor and licensed insurance agent who lives in Rochester. He has no previous political experience.

The district includes parts of the City of Rochester and all of Brighton and Irondequoit.

NY STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 136 Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded. Votes SARAH CLARK (DEM) (I) ORLANDO RIVERA (GOP)