2024 NYS Assembly District 137
This district includes part of the City of Rochester and all of Gates.
Demond Meeks, a Democrat from Rochester, is trying to hold onto the seat he’s held the last four years. He is a labor union organizer for SEIU 1199.
Marcus Williams, a Republican from Rochester, is running for office for the first time. He works in the private sector.
NY STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 138
