This district includes part of the City of Rochester and all of Gates.

Demond Meeks, a Democrat from Rochester, is trying to hold onto the seat he’s held the last four years. He is a labor union organizer for SEIU 1199.

Marcus Williams, a Republican from Rochester, is running for office for the first time. He works in the private sector.

NY STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 138 Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded. Votes HARRY BRONSON (DEM) (I) TRACY DIFLORIO (GOP)