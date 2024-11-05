2024 NYS Assembly District 138

Democratic incumber Harry Bronson from Riga is looking to continue leading this district, which includes Henrietta, Chili, Riga, and part of the City of Rochester. He has been an Assembly member since 2010. Prior to that, he was a Monroe County legislator and minority leader for 15 years.

Republican Tracy DiFlorio from Chili has previously been a Monroe County legislator, where she chaired the planning and economic development committee, and member of the Chili Town Board. She works in the private sector.

NY STATE ASSEMBLY DISTRICT 138 Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded. Votes HARRY BRONSON (DEM) (I) TRACY DIFLORIO (GOP)