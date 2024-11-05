2024 NYS Senate 54
This district includes Livingston, Ontario, and Wayne counties, and the Monroe County towns of Chili, Mendon, Riga, Rush, and Wheatland.
Incumbent Pam Helming, a Republican, has served in this role since 2016. The Canandaigua resident previously served on her town board and as town superintendent.
The Democratic challenger from Palmyra has never held political office. A farmer, he built an alpaca farm in Palmyra.
NY STATE SENATE DISTRICT 54
Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded.
Votes
PAMELA HELMING (GOP) (I)
0
0%
SCOTT COMEGYS (DEM)
0
0%