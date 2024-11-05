2024 NYS Senate 55

Democratic challenger Samra Brouk from Rochester has held this office since 2020. She served in the Peace Corps and now works in the private sector.

She’s challenged by Luis Martinez, a Republican from Pittsford. He works in the private sector and has never held elected office.

The district includes East Rochester, Fairport, Irondequoit, Penfield, Perinton, Webster and the eastern portion of the City of Rochester.

NY STATE SENATE DISTRICT 55 Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded. Votes SAMRA BROUK (DEM) (I) LUIS MARTINEZ (GOP)