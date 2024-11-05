2024 NYS Senate 56

Democrat Jeremy Cooney and Republican Jim VanBrederode are facing off – again.

Cooney, who has a law background, defeated the former Gates Police chief in 2022.

Cooney, who lives in Rochester, previously served as chief of staff for former Mayor Lovely Warren. VanBrederode, who has never held political office, also worked in the Rochester Police Department before joining Gates.

The district includes Brighton, Gates, Greece, Henrietta, and parts of Rochester.

NY STATE SENATE DISTRICT 56
JEREMY COONEY (DEM) (I)
JIM VANBREDERODE (GOP)