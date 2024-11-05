2024 Proposition 1

Proposition 1 seeks to expand New York state’s Equal Rights Amendment by adding ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, and pregnancy outcomes, as well as reproductive health care and autonomy.

Advocates have been pushing to expand the anti-discrimination clause since 2019, and say this 2024 push is a direct response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The concern from opponents is that this constitutional change would give legal grounds to push these existing laws further than we’ve seen before. Those against it are worried a broad anti-discrimination clause will open the door for new legal battles, setting new precedents.

NY PROPOSITION 1 – EQUAL PROTECTION OF LAW