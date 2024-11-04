2024 U.S. House of Representatives NY-24

Incumbent Claudia Tenney, a Republican who lives in the Utica area, is trying to fend off a challenge from Democrat David Wagenhauser, a Spencerport native who now lives in Waterloo.

The district spans 12 counties in Western New York, Central New York, the Finger Lakes region, and the North Country.

Tenney has previously served in the state assembly. Wagenhauser has been a Village of Brockport trustee.

U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 25 – NY Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded. Votes JOE MORELLE (DEM) (I) GREGG SADWICK (GOP)