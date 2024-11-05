2024 U.S. House of Representatives NY-25

Democrat Joe Morelle, who lives in Irondequoit, has held this seat since 2018. He’s being challenged by Gregg Sadwick, a Republican from Rochester.

Morelle has been in politics since 1983, when he became a Monroe County legislator. Sadwick has never held elected office. He served two tours in the U.S. Navy.

The district represents a chunk of Monroe County and a section of Orleans County.

