2024 U.S. Senate – NY

Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from Albany, has represented the state since 2009 when she was appointed to fill Hillary Clinton’s seat when she became secretary of state.

She’s being challenged by two candidates.

Republican Michael Sapraicone from Queens was a member of the New York Police Department for 20 years. He previously served as president of a school district in Nassau County.

Diane Sare from New York City is running on the LaRouche line. She worked with perennial U.S. presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche for 32 years. She twice ran for a congressional seat in New Jersey. She ran for U.S. Senate in New York in 2022.

U.S. SENATE – NY Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded. Votes KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (DEM) (I) MICHAEL SAPRAICONE (GOP) DIANE SARE (OTH)