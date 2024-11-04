2024 United States Senate – NY

There are three candidates vying to represent New York in the Senate.

Incumbent Kirsten Gillibrand (D) has served in that role since 2009 when she was appointed to fill former U.S. Sen. Hillary Clinton’s seat when she became Secretary of State. She is from Albany.

Republican Michael Sapraicone from Queens is a retired NYPD officer. His prior political experience includes serving as president of the Seaford Union Free School District.

Diane Sare, a Vermont native now living in New York City, is running on the LaRouche line. Sare worked with perennial U.S. presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche for three decades. She twice ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Jersey. Two years ago, she ran for U.S. Senate.

U.S. SENATE – NY Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded. Votes KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (DEM) (I) MICHAEL SAPRAICONE (GOP) DIANE SARE (OTH)