District Attorney Greg McCaffrey has been elected three consecutive terms. The York native, a Democrat, has been the county’s top prosecutor since 2012.

He’s challenged by Republican Ashley Williams, who has been the senior social services attorney for the Livingston County Department of Social Services for the last four years. Prior to that, she was an assistant district attorney.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY Any election results visible before 9:00 p.m. on election day are for testing purposes only and should be disregarded. Votes GREGORY MCCAFFREY (D/C) ASHLEY WILLIAMS (R)