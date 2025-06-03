A quake hits Turkey’s coast. Dozens are injured and a teen dies after being taken to hospital

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude 5.8 earthquake shook a coastal town in Turkey on Tuesday, causing panic among residents, officials said. Dozens were reported injured after jumping from windows or balconies to get out of their homes while a teenager died after being taken to the hospital.

No major damage was reported.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the quake hit at 2:17 a.m. and was centered in the Mediterranean Sea, off the holiday resort of Marmaris. It was felt in neighboring regions, including on the Greek island of Rhodes, waking many from their sleep.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital and died there after what he said was an anxiety attack. It was not known if she had any underlying conditions.

Nearly 70 other people were treated for injuries after jumping from windows or balconies in panic, he said. There were no reports of damage to buildings, he added.

On Rhodes, tourists and residents spent hours overnight outside their hotels and homes after feeling the temblor but island officials said the damage was minor.

That’s likely because the quake struck at a depth of 60 kilometers (37 miles), according to Efthymios Lekkas, head of Greece’s Earthquake Planning and Protection Organization.

“Although it was felt in a wider area … it will not have significant impact on the surface,” Lekkas told state-run television.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighboring Syria.

