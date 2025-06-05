In the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial, an ex-girlfriend testifies about abuse and control

NEW YORK (AP) — Another ex-girlfriend who says Sean “Diddy” Combs abused her testified at his sex trafficking trial Thursday about being subjected to drug-fueled sexual marathons orchestrated by the hip-hop mogul, who the judge said would be kicked out of the courtroom if he kept “nodding vigorously” at the jury.

The woman, using the pseudonym “Jane,” is among several witnesses who accuse Combs of violence toward them, including his former girlfriend, R&B singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura. Cassie has testified Combs assaulted her numerous times and made her endure “hundreds” of encounters with male sex workers called “ freak-offs ” that he allegedly watched and filmed.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to charges of running his business empire as a racketeering enterprise that enabled and concealed the abuse of women over two decades. He faces 15 years to life if convicted.

Jane testified she told Combs repeatedly, in person and in writing, that she did not want to keep having those freak-offs with other men. But Combs kept pushing her into them and she felt “obligated” to go along with it, she said. He also had control over her life in other ways, she said, including by paying the rent on her home.

Jane spoke barely above a whisper to an attentive jury throughout her afternoon testimony. Jurors leaned forward as she testified, and several jurors sometimes looked toward Combs as she spoke. Combs mostly looked straight at Jane, however it did not seem that she ever reciprocated.

Jane’s relationship with Diddy turns sour

A single mother, Jane said she got to know Combs while on a “girls’ trip” to Miami in 2020 with a friend who was dating him at the time. Jane said she dated him from 2021 to 2024 in what began as a loving and passionate relationship.

While testifying, she dropped her head and appeared to get emotional, wiping away tears, as a prosecutor asked her about a turning point in their relationship: May 2021, when she said Combs started talking to her about his sexual fantasies involving other men and role playing.

One night, she acquiesced because it “seemed like he wanted that, and it was turning him on,” and she wanted to make him happy. Within hours, she said, she was in a Miami hotel room watching Combs’ personal assistants setting the space up for a freak-off.

Jane’s description of her “hotel nights” with Combs and male sex workers closely paralleled Cassie’s testimony earlier in the trial. At times, the women said they’d try to speed things up so the encounters would be over sooner.

Jane said she was dating Combs at the time of his arrest last September.

The judge has taken steps to protect Jane’s anonymity, including warning observers not to describe or sketch her in a way that would reveal her identity. The Associated Press does not identify people who say they’re victims of sexual abuse unless they choose to make their names public, as Cassie has done.

Judge threatens to expel Diddy from court

Before Jane testified, while jurors were at lunch, Judge Arun Subramanian said he spotted Combs staring at the jury and energetically nodding toward them twice while one of his lawyers carried out an aggressive cross-examination of a prior witness.

The judge said he would ban Combs from the courtroom if he continued trying to interact with jurors, adding sternly: “There should be no efforts whatsoever to have an interaction with this jury.”

Combs seemed relaxed and smiled widely afterward, perhaps a reaction to the success his lawyer had experienced with the cross-examination. He has been active in his defense throughout the trial, regularly writing notes to his lawyers, and they have consulted with him as they questioned witnesses.

Cassie’s friend is grilled about claim Combs dangled her over a balcony

The judge said Combs was nodding as his defense team cross-examined Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a graphic designer who has a pending lawsuit against Combs.

She testified the previous day that Combs once dangled her over a balcony of a high-rise Los Angeles apartment for 10 to 15 seconds. She says the 2016 episode traumatized her and left her with lasting nightmares. For a time afterward, she said she would wake up screaming.

Defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland pressed Bongolan on inconsistencies Thursday, suggesting she lied or exaggerated some of her claims.

The lawyer said Combs might not have even been in Los Angeles when Bongolan alleges he dangled her from the balcony. Combs was performing on tour for most of September 2016, including dates on the East Coast around the time cellphone metadata shows she took pictures of her alleged injuries.

“You agree that one person can’t be in two places at the same time,” Westmoreland asked.

Bongolan responded: “In like theory, yeah. It’s hard to answer that one.”

Questioned again by prosecutors, Bongolan said that while she doesn’t recall the exact date, she has no doubt that the balcony episode happened.

Bongolan also acknowledged she smoked marijuana with Combs not long after the balcony episode, then went to one of his concerts a week later and a private party he held around the same time.

“You weren’t too fearful enough to not go to Mr. Combs’ event, were you?” Westmoreland asked.

“I always had a feeling inside, but yes, I went,” Bongolan said.

___

Associated Press writer Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed to this report.

