Tropical Storm Barbara forms off coast of southwest Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Barbara has formed off the southwest coast of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Sunday. No coastal watches or warnings were issued.

Heavy rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters), with amounts of up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) in limited areas, are possible across portions of the Mexican states of Guerrero, Michoacan, Colima, and Jalisco through Monday. Th rainfall may lead to flooding and mudslides.

Swells affecting portions of the southwestern Mexico coast for the next few days can produce life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the hurricane center said.

Maximum sustained winds were near 45 mph (75 kph) with higher gusts. The storm is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday.

