CHS Mobile Health gets new tool for advanced life support drills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local first responders continue to refresh their training in light of Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

CHS Mobile Health has a new tool for advanced life support drills. It’s called the “gaumard code blue adult mannequin simulator.”

They bought it with a nearly $10,000 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. CHS officials say they’ll use it to support the people of Henrietta, Chili and Scottsville.

“This one here has a couple of newer technology, we get feedback when we intubate somebody, which is putting a tube in their throat so you get some sound feedback in their throat,” said Steve Ladeu, an instructor and paramedic at CHS Mobile Health. “All these mannequins allow you to start IVs they allow you to shock with actual equipment so we’re not using a fake AED or anything like that we can actually use the stuff we would use on a real person.”

The grant used to buy this new tech is part of a more than $73 million donation by firehouse subs to public safety organizations around the country.