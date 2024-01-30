Irondequoit Police holds community cupboard donation event
The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police held a community cupboard donation event on Dec. 8 at the police station on Titus Avenue.
It was a chance for people to meet those who serve and protect them and donate to those in need. People who came also got to check out the police fleet and have their picture taken with Santa.