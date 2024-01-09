Acuity Brands, Urban Outfitters rise; Neogen, Unity Software fall, Tuesday, 1/9/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), down 55 cents to $5.21.

CEO Robin Hayes will step down next month and be replaced by the airline’s president, Joanna Geraghty.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH), up $1.23 to $39.12.

Investor Elliott Investment Management reportedly took a stake in the owner of Match.com and other online dating apps.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR), up $6.86 to $37.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is reportedly considering buying the computer network equipment maker.

Unity Software Inc. (U), down $3.07 to $35.91.

The video gaming software company plans on cutting 25% of its workforce.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI), up $19.49 to $224.01.

The lighting maker’s fiscal first-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT), up $9.56 to $112.17.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on sales of muscular dystrophy drug Elevidys.

Neogen Corp. (NEOG), down $1.59 to $18.25.

The maker of medical testing kits reported disappointing fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), up $2.85 to $38.75.

The fashion chain gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.