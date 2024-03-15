Adobe, Ulta Beauty fall; Madrigal, Intuitive Surgical rise, Friday, 3/15/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Adobe Inc. (ADBE), down $79.85 to $490.61.

The software maker gave investors a discouraging revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), down $24.57 to $540.87.

The cosmetics retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for the year.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD), down $2.12 to $20.81.

The software developer gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), up $7.19 to $391.50.

The surgical device maker received U.S. approval for its latest robotic-assisted surgery system.

Jabil Inc. (JBL), down $24.55 to $122.91.

The electronics manufacturer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB), down $4.77 to $68.26.

The sporting goods retailer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), down $2.52 to $37.78.

The cloud-based work-management platform gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL), up $21.98 to $265.55.

The drug developer received regulatory approval for a liver condition treatment.

