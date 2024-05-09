Airbnb, Topgolf Callaway fall; AppLovin, Cheesecake Factory rise, Thursday, 5/9/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Airbnb Inc., down $10.85 to $147.05.

The vacation rental app’s second-quarter revenue forecast fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Equinix Inc., up $79.72 to $772.43.

The real estate investment trust said an investigation confirmed its financial reporting has been accurate.

HubSpot Inc., down $2.90 to $587.15.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform’s revenue forecast fall short of Wall Street expectations.

AppLovin Corp., up $10.69 to $84.69.

The mobile app technology company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

Robinhood Markets Inc., down 55 cents to $17.30.

The online brokerage slipped despite beating Wall Street’s earnings forecasts.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp., down $1.10 to $15.25.

The golf club maker gave investors a revenue forecast below Wall Street expectations.

Cheesecake Factory Inc., up $2.09 to $36.06.

The restaurant chain’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Papa John’s International Inc., down $3.91 to $53.22.

The pizza chain’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.