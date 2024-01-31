Alphabet, Roper Technologies fall; Boeing, Paramount rise, Wednesday, 1/31/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), down $9.85 to $141.61.

Google’s parent company reported disappointing advertising sales growth during its fourth-quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), down $4.81 to $167.26.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Paramount Global (PARA), up $1.08 to $14.76.

Media mogul Byron Allen is reportedly trying to buy the owner of CBS and MTV.

Boeing Co. (BA), up $12.33 to $212.77.

The troubled jet maker beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Avnet Inc. (AVT), down $2.53 to $45.34.

The distributor of electronic components gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

Fortive Corp. (FTV), up $2.72 to $77.42.

The industrial conglomerate gave investors a strong earnings forecast for the year.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP), down $17.94 to $543.64.

The industrial equipment maker gave investors a weak earnings forecast for the year.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), down 87 cents to $75.47.

The maker of Oreo cookies and Ritz crackers warned about cooling demand and weaker volumes.

