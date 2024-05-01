Amazon, Pinterest rise; Starbucks, CVS Health fall, Wednesday, 5/1/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $2.95 to $177.95.

The e-commerce giant beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), down $15.37 to $143.01.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS), up $7.34 to $40.79.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), down $137.28 to $721.52.

The server technology company gave investors a weak revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Starbucks Corp. (SBUX), down $15.02 to $73.47.

The coffee chain’s fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

CVS Health Corp. (CVS), down $11.69 to $56.02.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager cut its profit forecast for the year.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS), down $16.09 to $90.50.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast for its current quarter.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), up $18.96 to $163.43.

The maker of personal navigation devices beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

