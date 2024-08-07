Amgen, Airbnb fall; Fortinet, Dynatrace rise, Wednesday, 8/7/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Novo Nordisk (NVO), down $10.34 to $119.78.

The drug developer’s second-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN), down $16.91 to $312.04.

The biotechnology company’s second-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). down $16.85 to $113.62.

The short-term rental giant’s revenue forecast for its current quarter fell short of Wall Street expectations.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), down $100.01 to $516.93.

The server technology company’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), up $14.58 to $70.39.

The network security company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Trex Co. (TREX), down $15.54 to $61.02.

The maker of fencing and decking products trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.

Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS), up $10.54 to $125.85.

The chipmaker’s revenue forecast for its current quarter surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT), up $5.91 to $46.41.

The software intelligence company beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

