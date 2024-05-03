Apple, Amgen rise; Expedia, Fortinet fall, Friday, 5/3/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Apple Inc. (AAPL), up $11.70 to $184.73.

The iPhone maker increased its dividend and boosted its stock buyback program by $110 billion.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN), up $36.62 to $315.01.

The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential obesity drug.

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG), up $176.30 to $3,649.21.

The online booking service beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE), down $18.43 to $117.66.

The online travel company lowered its financial forecast for the year.

Block Inc. (SQ), up $1.04 to $71.34.

The mobile payments services provider beat Wall Street’s first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Fortinet Inc. (FTNT), down $5.42 to $59.78.

The network security company’s first-quarter billings fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV), up $7.94 to $96.21.

The ticket seller and concert promoter beat analysts’ first-quarter revenue forecasts.

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI), up $17.41 to $353.65.

The communications equipment maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

