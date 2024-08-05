Apple, Krystal Biotech fall; Tyson Foods, Kellanova rise, Monday, 8/5/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Apple Inc. (AAPL), down $9.49 to $210.37.

Billionaire Warren Buffett slashed Berkshire Hathaway’s massive Apple stake.

Kellanova (K), up $8.34 to $71.32.

Family owned snack giant Mars is reportedly considering a buyout of the maker of Pringles and other snacks.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), up $1.88 to $63.11.

The meat processor beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. (TWKS), up 91 cents to $4.31.

Apax Partners is buying the technology consulting company.

Nvidia (NVDA), down $6.03 to $101.24.

Some of the chipmaker’s new artificial intelligence technology is reportedly facing delays.

Krystal Biotech Inc. (KRYS), down $16.83 to $175.11.

The drug developer’s second-quarter earnings missed Wall Street forecasts.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), down 12 cents to $4.77.

The oil and gas company trimmed its production forecast for the year.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), down $1.33 to $47.18.

The gold miner fell along with prices for the precious metal.

