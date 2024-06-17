Autodesk, Walt Disney rise; AMC Networks, Dycom fall, Monday, 6/17/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), up $12.37 to $238.24.

Investor Starboard Value disclosed a $500 million stake and wants improvements at the company.

Aaron’s Company Inc. (AAN), up $2.46 to $10.

IQVentures Holdings is buying the rent-to-own furniture and appliance company.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), up $2.67 to $175.18.

The chipmaker is reportedly planning to raise prices on some of its chips.

AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX), down $5.02 to $10.69.

The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC announced a $125 million private debt offering.

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY), down $6.63 to $169.88.

The provider of specialty contracting services said CEO Steven E. Nielsen is retiring.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 86 cents to $47.25.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Ennis Inc. (EBF), up 47 cents to $21.36.

The clothing and label maker beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up $1.16 to $101.13.

The entertainment giant’s “Inside Out 2” earned $155 million in ticket sales over the weekend according to studio estimates.

