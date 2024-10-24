Average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the US rises again to highest level in nearly 3 months

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. rose again this week, reaching its highest level in nearly three months.

The rate rose to 6.54% from 6.44% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. Despite the recent uptick, the average rate is down from a year ago, when it climbed to a 23-year high of 7.79%.

When mortgage rates increase they can add hundreds of dollars a month in costs for borrowers. The average rate has now risen four weeks in a row. It hasn’t been this high since August 1, when it was 6.73%.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including how the bond market reacts to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decisions and data on inflation and the economy.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners seeking to refinance their home loan to a lower rate, also increased this week. The average rate rose to 5.71% from 5.63% last week. A year ago, it averaged 7.03%, Freddie Mac said.

