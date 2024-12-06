Brazil extends Nike kit deal to 2038 and AP source says its worth $100 million per year

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil soccer extended its kit deal with Nike by 12 years to 2038 on Friday.

A source told The Associated Press the agreement was worth $100 million per year, plus royalties on the sale of national team shirts which were not included in previous contracts.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren’t authorised to discuss the agreement with media.

For the first time, the Brazilian Football Confederation will also be allowed to license products and open stores worldwide.

“This contract shows the strength of Brazilian soccer,” CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues said. “This is one of the longest and most successful partnerships in soccer and, together, we will keep celebrating the brilliance of Brazilian soccer and honor the jogo bonito legacy.”

Brazil and Nike first paired up in 1996, and their latest contract wasn’t going to expire until 2026.

Nike vice president for Latin America, Doug Bowles, said the deal “strengthens our old commitment with Brazilian soccer.”

Nike kits are worn by Brazil’s men’s and women’s teams of all ages, plus by the beach soccer and futsal teams.

In March, Nike signed a deal with the German soccer federation to replace adidas as the provider of apparel and equipment for its national teams from 2027 to 2034. The agreement was reportedly worth about 100 million euros ($108 million). Germany’s relationship with adidas goes back some 70 years and appeared unshakeable.

Other national teams sponsored by Nike include Australia, Croatia, England, France, Nigeria, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and South Korea.

