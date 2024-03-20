British foreign secretary visits Thailand to pursue stronger defense and economic ties

BANGKOK (AP) — Britain’s foreign secretary met with Thailand’s prime minister on Wednesday on his first visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

Britain’s foreign office said the discussion between David Cameron and Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin was aimed at improving cooperation in areas including defense, the economy and trade. Britain estimates the countries’ trading relationship as being worth $7.6 billion annually.

Cameron, a former British prime minister, was leaving later Wednesday for Australia for an annual bilateral meeting on defense and foreign affairs.

Cameron visited a Thai air force base and inspected jet fighters using British components, and visited a university to highlight British support for research into disease prevention and developing clean energy systems, the British statement said.

Cameron called Thailand an “influential player” in the region.

The Thai government noted that Britain was the first European country to form a strategic partnership with Thailand. The partnership addresses science, security, education and other areas.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.