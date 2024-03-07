Burlington Stores, Kroger rise; Victoria’s Secret, Infinera fall, Thursday, 3/7/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Honest Co. (HNST), up 72 cents to $3.87.

The maker of skincare and beauty products beat analysts’ fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Arhaus Inc. (ARHS), up $2.02 to $14.84.

The furniture and home decor company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL), up $12.06 to $217.92.

The discount retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), up 67 cents to $24.12.

The clothing retailer’s fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts’ forecasts.

Novo Nordisk (NVO), up $12.40 to $137.15.

The pharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential weight-loss drug.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO), down $7.65 to $17.97.

The retailer of lingerie, pajamas and beauty products gave investors a weak revenue forecast.

Infinera Corp. (INFN), down 73 cents $4.78.

The communications equipment maker gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Kroger Co. (KR), up $4.25 to $54.75.

The supermarket chain beat analysts’ fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.