Chevron, Becton Dickinson, Domino’s Pizza rise; Spotify falls: Monday, 7/24/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX), up $16.62 to $281.46

The company got a clearance from the Food and Drug Administration for its updated Alaris infusion system after earlier recalls.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK), up 15 cents to $15.64

“Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” brought moviegoers back to the theaters in record numbers this past weekend.

Chevron Corp. (CVX), up $3.91 to $162.60

The energy company reported higher profits than analysts were expecting and waived the mandatory retirement age for CEO Mike Wirth.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT), up 10 cents to $11.52

The ride-hailing company is reportedly considering a sale or other options for its rental bikes and scooters business.

Spotify Technology (SPOT), down $8.89 to $162.82

The music streaming company announced a price increase for its premium offerings.

Public Storage (PSA), up $2.34 to $294.07

The operator of self-storage facilities said it would buy Simply Self Storage for $2.2 billion.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), up $1.32 to $188.62

Talks resume Tuesday on averting a strike at the package delivery company.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), up $7.27 to $392.71

The company delivered a mixed earnings report. Profit topped expectations, but revenue fell short after orders declined.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.