Chipotle, General Mills rise; Signet Jewelers, Nasdaq fall, Wednesday, 3/20/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Intel Corp. (INTC), down 3 cents to $42.02.

The U.S. will provide the chipmaker with up to $8.5 billion in direct funding and $11 billion in loans for computer plants in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon.

JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU), up 15 cents to $6.86.

The airline will end service at several cities in a move to retrench and focus on stronger markets after years of losing money.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), up $117.07 to $2,914.63.

The Mexican food chain announced a 50-for-1 stock split.

General Mills Inc. (GIS), up $1.23 to $69.86.

The maker of Cheerios cereal and other food items beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), down $1.72 to $60.74.

Borse Dubai is selling about a third of its stake in the exchange operator.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG), up $1.81 to $16.20.

The maker of golf equipment and accessories is reportedly considering a potential sale.

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG), down $11.07 to $91.39.

The jewelry store chain gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

Alight Inc. (ALIT), up $1.06 to $9.90.

The cloud-based digital business and human resources company is selling its professional services unit for up to $1.2 billion.

