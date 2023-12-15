Clarification: Guatemala-Mine-Verdict story

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a story published December 15, 2023, The Associated Press reported on a ruling by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights that found Guatemala violated Indigenous rights by permitting a huge nickel mine on tribal land almost two decades ago. The story noted that two employees of the mine’s owner had been sanctioned by the U.S. The company says the two employees had been fired and their sanctions were not part of court’s decision.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.