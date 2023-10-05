Clorox, Rivian Automotive fall; Lamb Weston, SP Plus rise, Thursday, 10/5/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

SP Plus Corp. (SP), up $16.42 to $51.83.

Metropolis Technologies is buying the parking lot manager.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), up $8.39 to $98.88.

The frozen french fry maker raised its profit forecast for the year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), down $4.72 to $18.97.

The electric vehicle maker announced an offering of $1.5 billion in convertible debt.

Clorox Co. (CLX), down $10.98 to $120.85.

The maker of bleach and other household products gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), down $5.87 to $565.93.

Investors were disappointed by the warehouse club chain’s September sales update.

AT&T Inc. (T), down 2 cents to $14.64.

The telecommunications company is reportedly exploring options for its majority stake in DirecTV.

Dover Corp. (DOV), down $1.18 to $136.74.

The industrial products company is buying FW Murphy for $530 million.

BlackBerry Ltd. (BB), down 38 cents to $3.89.

The Canadian technology company is separating its “internet of things” and cybersecurity business units.

