Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.69 to $69.33 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.53 to $75.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.54 a gallon. April heating oil was also unchanged at $2.69 a gallon. April natural gas rose 13 cents to $2.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $41.70 to $1,941.10 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 22 cents to $22.43 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to $3.99 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.56 Japanese yen from 131.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0765 from $1.0724.

