Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 96 cents to $76.68 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.19 to $82.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 4 cents to $2.65 a gallon. April heating oil rose 10 cents to $2.77 a gallon. April natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $32.60 at $1,867.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 34 cents to $20.51 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.03 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.79 Japanese yen from 136.17 yen. The euro rose to $1.0643 from $1.0578.

