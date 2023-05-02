Colliers, Travere fall; Molson Coors, Marriott rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Consol Energy Inc., up $3.78 to $63.90.
The coal company reported encouraging first-quarter financial results.
Colliers International Group Inc., down $10.84 to $94.45.
The commercial real estate service provider’s first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
LGI Homes Inc., down $3.38 to $115.17.
The homebuilder’s first-quarter profit missed Wall Street forecasts.
Molson Coors Brewing Co., up $4.63 to $65.08.
The brewer of Molson and Coors beer reported strong first-quarter financial results.
Marriott International Inc., up $8.47 to $178.61.
The hotel chain’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.
Uber Technologies Inc., up $3.78 to $36.52.
The ride-hailing app reported encouraging first-quarter earnings and revenue.
Travere Therapeutics Inc., down $6.96 to $15.65.
The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a disappointing update on a potential kidney condition treatment.
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., up $2.84 to $37.86.
The natural and organic food retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.
