Comcast, NFL Network reach new carriage agreement

NEW YORK (AP) — Comcast subscribers will be able to view the NFL Network after all.

The cable company said Tuesday morning in a statement that there is a new carriage agreement. The old one expired Monday.

The NFL is expected to announce its regular-season schedule on May 11.

NBCUniversal, which airs “Sunday Night Football,” is owned by Comcast. Comcast has 16.1 million subscribers according to a company filing in March.

