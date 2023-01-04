Correction: Egypt-Economy story

CAIRO (AP) — In a story published January 5, 2023, about the Egyptian currency’s depreciation, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the Egyptian pound had lost more than 60% of its value to the dollar since the start of 2022. The Egyptian pound has actually lost more than 40% of its value to the dollar since then.

