Correction: GM-Electric Vehicle Profits story

DETROIT (AP) — In a story published November 30, 2023, about General Motors turning a profit on electric vehicles, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the company was having problems with equipment at its joint-venture battery plant in Ohio. The problem with equipment that stacks battery cells into modules was at GM assembly plants.

