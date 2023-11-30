Correction: GM-Electric Vehicle Profits story

By The Associated Press
FILE - The Ultium Cell factory in Warren, Ohio, is shown, Friday, July 7, 2023. General Motors is losing money on every electric vehicle it sells, but the company says it's on track to generate mid single-digit pretax profit margins in 2025 as it produces more higher margin EVs, works out kinks in battery manufacturing and sees battery cost reductions. Specificically, the company has had trouble with machinery that stacks battery cells into modules at its Ultium Cells battery plant near Warren, Ohio, a joint venture with LG Energy Solution of Korea. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

DETROIT (AP) — In a story published November 30, 2023, about General Motors turning a profit on electric vehicles, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the company was having problems with equipment at its joint-venture battery plant in Ohio. The problem with equipment that stacks battery cells into modules was at GM assembly plants.

