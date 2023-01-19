Correction: Results-P&G story

NEW YORK (AP) — In a story published January 19, 2023, about Procter & Gamble’s earnings, The Associated Press erroneously reported the reason for the reduction in the number of products sold in the company’s latest quarter. Half of the 6% reduction was due to cutbacks in Procter & Gamble’s portfolio in Russia and retailer inventory reductions in places like China, not due to inventory productions.

