Costco, WWE rise; Greenbrier, Baxter International fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $32.68 to $482.87.

The warehouse club operator gave investors an encouraging sales update.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., up $12.23 to $84.27.

Vince McMahon is returning to the producer of professional wrestling events as executive chairman of the board.

R1 RCM Inc., up $1.15 to $12.43.

The medical billing company announced leadership changes and gave investors an encouraging financial update.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., up $1.71 to $12.99.

The insurance industry technology supplier beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Fate Therapeutics Inc., down $6.76 to $4.24.

The biotechnology company ended a collaboration with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., down $6.25 to $28.66.

The maker of railroad freight cars reported weak fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Baxter International Inc., down $4.12 to $48.45.

The drug and medical device maker is spinning off its kidney care unit.

Hess Corp., up $2.92 to $143.70.

Energy stocks gained ground with U.S. crude oil prices mostly rising throughout the day.

