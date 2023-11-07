Datadog, Planet Fitness rise; Sanmina, Emerson Electric fall, Tuesday, 11/7/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Celanese Corp. (CE), down $2.76 to $117.27.

The chemical company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP), up $1.59 to $17.70.

The travel website operator reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS), up 94 cents to $7.22.

The telehealth consultation company’s third-quarter subscription growth beat analysts’ forecasts.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO), up $2.18 to $27.04.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Sanmina Corp. (SANM), down $7.23 to $45.58.

The electronics manufacturing services company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG), up $23.33 to $102.88.

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), $6.90 to $62.07.

The fitness center operator raised its profit and revenue forecasts.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR), down $7.13 to $84.61.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

