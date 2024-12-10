Death toll in Italy fuel depot blast rises to 5

ROME (AP) — Rescuers found the body of the last missing person on Tuesday at the site of a fuel depot explosion in Italy’s central Tuscany region, bringing the death toll to five, Italian media reported.

The blast on Monday caused the collapse of a building with offices, injuring 14 people, Tuscany’s governor Eugenio Giani said, adding that two were in critical condition.

The explosion struck an ENI fuel depot north of Florence, sending a dark plume of smoke into the air. Witnesses kilometers away reported a large bang and tremors.

Residents were initially advised to keep their windows closed, but environmental officials later determined that the air quality was safe. The smoke temporarily interrupted regional train services.

The cause of the blast at the depot in the town of Calenzano was under investigation. The flames were quickly contained, preventing the fire from spreading to storage tanks from a loading dock area where the explosion occurred.

Prosecutors in the nearby city of Prato have started an investigation into the deadly blast.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.