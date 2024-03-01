Dell, NetApp rise; Plug Power, New York Community Bancorp fall, Friday, 3/1/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), up $25.41 to $120.07.

The computer and technology services provider released strong fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), down $1.17 to $3.62.

The bank announced the departure of its longtime CEO and delayed its annual report after finding “material weaknesses” in its internal controls.

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), up $1.33 to $259.50.

The design software company’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP), up $20.83 to $109.96.

The data storage company raised its profit forecast for the year.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG), up $3.90 to $16.64.

The restaurant chain gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), up 13 cents to $3.67.

The alternative energy company’s fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.

The Cooper Companies (COO), up $8.24 to $101.84.

The surgical and contact lens products maker raised its profit and revenue forecasts.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA), down 15 cents to $1.37.

The biotechnology company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.