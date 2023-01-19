Discover, Allstate fall; Comerica, InterDigital rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Discover Financial Services Inc., down 44 cents to $101.90.
The credit card issuer and lender expects an increase in net charge-offs in 2023.
Procter & Gamble Co., down $3.08 to $142.42.
The maker of Crest toothpaste and Charmin toilet paper warned that commodity prices continue to squeeze profits.
KeyCorp, down 79 cents to $16.45.
The bank’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
H.B. Fuller Co., down $2.75 to $69.08.
The adhesives company reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Allstate Corp., down $7.79 to $124.64.
The insurance company gave investors a disappointing financial update.
Vornado Realty Trust, down 90 cents to $22.17.
The real estate investment trust reduced its dividend.
Comerica Inc., up $3.90 to $69.84.
The banking and financial services company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
InterDigital Inc., up $2.79 to $62.10.
The wireless technology R&D lab gave investors an encouraging update on its fourth-quarter earnings.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.